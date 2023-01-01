$72,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
AMG S 63
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$72,800
- Listing ID: 10134192
- Stock #: PC9406
- VIN: WDDUG7JB3HA331804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES BENZ S-CLASS | AMG S63 | 4MATIC | 5.5 LITER TURBOCHARGED V8 | 577HP | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | CHAUFFEUR PACKAGE | KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | AIR QUALITY PACKAGE | EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS | FRONT AND REAR COMFORT HEATER PACKAGE | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | BRAKE ASSIST PLUS CROSS TRAFFIC | AUTONOMOUS BRAKE INTERVENTION FOR PEDESTRIANS | REAR MEMORY SEATS | COLLISION MINIMIZATION BRAKE INTERVENTION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DYANMIC LEFT AND RIGHT SEATS | HEATED STEERING | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | SIRIUS XM | AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | NAVIGATION | HEATED WINDSHIELD FLUID | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND |
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG S63 4MATIC Sedan offers the ultimate blend of Luxury and Performance. Packed with Technology and Power from a hand-made twin-turbo V8 producing 577hp and 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive, this is a car that makes you feel like you're in a private jet. The smooth shifting 9-speed Gearbox delivers power to the intelligent 4Matic+ AWD system. While in most situations the torque between front and rear wheels has 31/69 split, the 4Matic+ system depending on the need can send up to 100% power to the front or the rear wheels.
Finished with an iconic Mercedes White exterior and exclusive Black Leather interior the car will look stunning.
Enjoy the on-road guidance of COMAND Navigation System, 360 Surround View Cameras with Park Assist, through a beautiful 12" Display. Drivers Assistance features include Heads Up Display, DISTRONIC Radar Cruise Control. Step into one of the most beautiful interiors in the world, with Nappa Leather, Wood Grain, detailed stitching, and colored Ambient Lighting.
Ride in complete comfort with features like a Panoramic Roof, rear entertainment, Reclining Seats, Burmester Premium Sound System, Power Window/Sunshades and Heated Seats for Rear Passengers, Ambient Lighting, Active Xenon Lights, and Satellite Radio. Standard safety features include, traction and stability control, ABS brakes, and a host of collision mitigation technologies.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
