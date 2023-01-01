Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$72,800

+ tax & licensing
$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

AMG S 63

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

AMG S 63

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10134192
  2. 10134192
$72,800

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10134192
  • Stock #: PC9406
  • VIN: WDDUG7JB3HA331804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9406
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES BENZ S-CLASS | AMG S63 | 4MATIC | 5.5 LITER TURBOCHARGED V8 | 577HP | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | CHAUFFEUR PACKAGE | KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | AIR QUALITY PACKAGE | EXCLUSIVE PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS | FRONT AND REAR COMFORT HEATER PACKAGE | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | BRAKE ASSIST PLUS CROSS TRAFFIC | AUTONOMOUS BRAKE INTERVENTION FOR PEDESTRIANS | REAR MEMORY SEATS | COLLISION MINIMIZATION BRAKE INTERVENTION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | DYANMIC LEFT AND RIGHT SEATS | HEATED STEERING | HEADS-UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | SIRIUS XM | AMBIENCE ILLUMINATION | NAVIGATION | HEATED WINDSHIELD FLUID | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND |







The 2017 Mercedes-Benz AMG S63 4MATIC Sedan offers the ultimate blend of Luxury and Performance. Packed with Technology and Power from a hand-made twin-turbo V8 producing 577hp and 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive, this is a car that makes you feel like you're in a private jet. The smooth shifting 9-speed Gearbox delivers power to the intelligent 4Matic+ AWD system. While in most situations the torque between front and rear wheels has 31/69 split, the 4Matic+ system depending on the need can send up to 100% power to the front or the rear wheels.







Finished with an iconic Mercedes White exterior and exclusive Black Leather interior the car will look stunning.







Enjoy the on-road guidance of COMAND Navigation System, 360 Surround View Cameras with Park Assist, through a beautiful 12" Display. Drivers Assistance features include Heads Up Display, DISTRONIC Radar Cruise Control. Step into one of the most beautiful interiors in the world, with Nappa Leather, Wood Grain, detailed stitching, and colored Ambient Lighting.







Ride in complete comfort with features like a Panoramic Roof, rear entertainment, Reclining Seats, Burmester Premium Sound System, Power Window/Sunshades and Heated Seats for Rear Passengers, Ambient Lighting, Active Xenon Lights, and Satellite Radio. Standard safety features include, traction and stability control, ABS brakes, and a host of collision mitigation technologies.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Passenger Seat

Suspension

Air Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Run flat tires

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

Rear
3
MP3 Playback
Ride Control
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
DVD AUDIO
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
12
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
Power Side Window
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Sunshade: power rear window
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Side door type: soft close
Total speakers: 13
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Tuned suspension: sport
Rear struts
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Rear brake diameter: 14.1
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Power outlet(s): 115V front
variable intermittent
Axle ratio: 2.47
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Hard drive: 10GB
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
Ventilated
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Headliner trim: leather
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Google POIs
Google search
self-leveling
massaging
vehicle location
12V rear
12V cargo area
low battery
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

