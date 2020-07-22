Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

52,761 KM

Details Description

$62,800

+ tax & licensing
$62,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 4MATIC, NAV, 360, MASSAGE, BURMESTER, PANO

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

S550 4MATIC, NAV, 360, MASSAGE, BURMESTER, PANO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  • Listing ID: 5364980
  • Stock #: PC5739
  • VIN: WDDUG8FB0HA292006

$62,800

+ taxes & licensing

52,761KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC5739
  • Mileage 52,761 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES S550 | 449 HP | 4MATIC AWD | SPORT PACKAGE | DESIGNO WHITE METALLIC | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | HEATED AND COOLED MASSAGE SEATS | BURMEISTER SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Delivering a luxurious and exciting ride for you and your family, this 2017 Mercedes-Benz S550 4MATIC features a powerful 4.7L V8 producing 449HP along with 4MATIC All Wheel Drive through a smooth Automatic Transmission. Nothing rivals the world-class luxury of a Mercedes S-Class. Finished in an Designo White Metallic exterior, premium Black leather interior.







Enjoy state-of-the-art technology features like a voice-command (COMAND) Navigation system, and 360 Top View Backup Camera with Park Assist. The S-Class is a pinnacle of vehicle features and options, and this S-Class is equipped with a huge Panoramic Sunroof providing a skyview in all conditions. Burnmester Premium audio system for the music lovers, Heated and Cooled (Climatised) seats to keep your entire car comfortable with Massage Function for extra luxury. Other convenient features include LED Ambient Lighting, Paddle Shifters, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless GO, Armrest Heating, ECO Start/Stop Function, Bluetooth/USB Connection, Power trunk, and much more. Safety features include front/side/curtain airbags, Traction and Stability Control, ABS Brakes.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

