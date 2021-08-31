2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

$94,800 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 8 6 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8059273

8059273 Stock #: PC7753

PC7753 VIN: WDDUG7JB4HA316373

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7753

Mileage 70,869 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Passenger Seat Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Electronic Parking Brake Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 Playback 2 Ride Control Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL SURROUND SOUND Trunk release PERFORMANCE EXHAUST low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off DVD AUDIO USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Run flat tires 12 one-touch open/close door unlock Active suspension Power Side Window Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer In-Dash CD: 6 disc Rear seat type: bench Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Rear headrests: adjustable 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Center console trim: wood Dash trim: wood Door trim: wood Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Front headrests: power adjustable Passenger seat: heated Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Armrests: rear center folding with storage Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Tire type: performance Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Impact sensor: battery disconnect Memorized settings: 3 driver Camera system: rearview Front suspension type: multi-link Sunshade: power rear window Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Satellite communications: mbrace Side door type: soft close Total speakers: 13 Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Tuned suspension: sport Additional key: removable valet Rear struts Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Headlights: LED Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release Rear brake diameter: 14.1 Front brake diameter: 15.4 Internet radio app: Gracenote Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Power outlet(s): 115V front variable intermittent Axle ratio: 2.47 Window defogger: rear Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate Hard drive: 10GB Connected in-car apps: Facebook LAMP FAILURE Smart device app function: horn/light operation Yelp stocks weather Ventilated Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Headliner trim: leather Memory Card Slot Cornering Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status mast maintenance due reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive Active parking system: semi-automatic Google POIs Google search news self-leveling massaging vehicle location 12V rear 12V cargo area low battery Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.