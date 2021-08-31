2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2017 MERCEDES BENZ AMG S 63 | 5.5 LITER V8 BITURBO | 577 HP | 4 MATIC | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | BURMESTER 2 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM |KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | AUTNONOMOUS INT CRUIS CONT PLUS | AUTO DIM MIRRORS | REAR END COLLISION WARNING | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | CROSS TRAFFIC BRAKE ASSIST | AMG PERFORMANCE WHEEL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | NIGHT VIEW ASSIST | REAR HEATED SEATS | CARBON TRIM PIECES | HEATED FRONT SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2017 Mercedes Benz S63 AmG is one of the finest cars in the world. With this car available in a sedan body style, it delivers a world - class comobination of engineering, technology and luxury that is evident in every part of the car. Powered by a masterclass 5.5 Liter V8 BiTurbo engine this luxury sedan can be as fast as any sports car with the engine pushing up to 577 Horsepowers.
Equipped with the latest technology that rivals even the most modern of cars the Mercedes Distronic Plus system in this S63 provides an effortless and safe driving experience. For extra comfort this car comes equipped with a standard Adjustable Air Suspensions, that reacts to pot holes and bumps on the road before the vehicle approaches it.
Inside this beautiful S63 features a Beige Nappa Leather Interior with no expenses spared. With its elegance rivaling Bentleys this unit comes equipped with the ever powerful Burmeseter 2 Surround Sound system, Panoramic Sunroof, Heads up Display, Carbon Fiber Trim, heated front and rear seats, AMG steering wheel, Memory package and Auto Dim Mirrors.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4