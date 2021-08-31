Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

70,869 KM

Details Description Features

$94,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$94,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

AMG S 63, 577 HP, DISTRONIC PLUS , HUD, PANO, 360

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

AMG S 63, 577 HP, DISTRONIC PLUS , HUD, PANO, 360

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8059273
  2. 8059273
  3. 8059273
  4. 8059273
  5. 8059273
  6. 8059273
  7. 8059273
  8. 8059273
  9. 8059273
  10. 8059273
  11. 8059273
Contact Seller

$94,800

+ taxes & licensing

70,869KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8059273
  • Stock #: PC7753
  • VIN: WDDUG7JB4HA316373

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7753
  • Mileage 70,869 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES BENZ AMG S 63 | 5.5 LITER V8 BITURBO | 577 HP | 4 MATIC | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE PLUS | BURMESTER 2 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM |KEYLESS GO PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | MEMORY PACKAGE | DISTRONIC PLUS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE LANE KEEPING ASSIST | AUTNONOMOUS INT CRUIS CONT PLUS | AUTO DIM MIRRORS | REAR END COLLISION WARNING | EXPANDED BRAKE ASSIST | CROSS TRAFFIC BRAKE ASSIST | AMG PERFORMANCE WHEEL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEADS UP DISPLAY | 360 CAMERA | NIGHT VIEW ASSIST | REAR HEATED SEATS | CARBON TRIM PIECES | HEATED FRONT SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2017 Mercedes Benz S63 AmG is one of the finest cars in the world. With this car available in a sedan body style, it delivers a world - class comobination of engineering, technology and luxury that is evident in every part of the car. Powered by a masterclass 5.5 Liter V8 BiTurbo engine this luxury sedan can be as fast as any sports car with the engine pushing up to 577 Horsepowers.







Equipped with the latest technology that rivals even the most modern of cars the Mercedes Distronic Plus system in this S63 provides an effortless and safe driving experience. For extra comfort this car comes equipped with a standard Adjustable Air Suspensions, that reacts to pot holes and bumps on the road before the vehicle approaches it.







Inside this beautiful S63 features a Beige Nappa Leather Interior with no expenses spared. With its elegance rivaling Bentleys this unit comes equipped with the ever powerful Burmeseter 2 Surround Sound system, Panoramic Sunroof, Heads up Display, Carbon Fiber Trim, heated front and rear seats, AMG steering wheel, Memory package and Auto Dim Mirrors.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Passenger Seat
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear
3
MP3 Playback
2
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
DVD AUDIO
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Run flat tires
12
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
Power Side Window
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Door trim: wood
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Front headrests: power adjustable
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Sunshade: power rear window
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Side door type: soft close
Total speakers: 13
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Tuned suspension: sport
Additional key: removable valet
Rear struts
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Rear brake diameter: 14.1
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Power outlet(s): 115V front
variable intermittent
Axle ratio: 2.47
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Hard drive: 10GB
Connected in-car apps: Facebook
LAMP FAILURE
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Yelp
stocks
weather
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Headliner trim: leather
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
mast
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Google POIs
Google search
news
self-leveling
massaging
vehicle location
12V rear
12V cargo area
low battery
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 41,523 KM
$79,800 + tax & lic
2000 BMW M5 394 HP, ...
 69,202 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
1997 Porsche 911 Tur...
 36,118 KM
$378,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory