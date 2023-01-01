$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
SL550, 449HP, CONVERTIBLE, AMG SPORT PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10536804
- Stock #: PC9791
- VIN: WDDJK7DA7HF043646
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Classic Red/Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9791
- Mileage 88,750 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES-BENZ SL550 | 449HP | 4.7L V8 BITURBO | CONVERTIBLE | AMG SPORT | REAR WHEEL DRIVE | 9G TRONIC AUTOMATIC | DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | SIRIUSXM | POWER CONVERTIBLE TOP | COMAND NAVIGATION SYSTEM | PARKTRONIC | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | SPEED SENSING STEERING | SMART DEVICE REMOTE ENGINE START | ADAPTIVE SUSPENSION | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL550 AMG Sport is a true embodiment of luxury, performance, and style. This convertible roadster exudes a sense of timeless elegance with its sleek and sculpted exterior design. Its AMG Sport package not only enhances the aesthetics but also bolsters the performance, making this vehicle a perfect blend of beauty and brawn.
Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 4.7-liter V8 engine that delivers an exhilarating 449 horsepower, allowing the SL550 to accelerate with seamless grace and authority. The advanced suspension and sport-tuned handling of the AMG Sport package ensure that every twist and turn on the road is met with precision and agility.
Whether you're cruising along the open road with the top down or navigating city streets, the 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL550 AMG Sport represents the pinnacle of automotive engineering and sophistication, making it a dream car for those who seek both performance and opulence in their driving experience.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Convenience
Seating
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.