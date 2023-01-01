Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

27,381 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

AMG SL63,RWD,577HP,AIRMATIC,CARBON FIBRE

2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class

AMG SL63,RWD,577HP,AIRMATIC,CARBON FIBRE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,381KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10640208
  Stock #: PC9893
  VIN: WDDJK7EA0HF046581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9893
  • Mileage 27,381 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES BENZ AMG SL63 | CONVERTIBLE | 5.5L BITURBO V8 | 577HP | RWD | 7-SPEED | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE | DYNAMIC SEATS | AIR SUSPENSION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | KEYLESS-GO | | HARMAN KARDON LOGIC7 SOUND SYSTEM | ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS | NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This Black Metallic SL63 AMG is powered by a monster Bi-Turbo V8 putting out 577-horsepower and 564 lb-ft of road shredding torque. The interior doesn't skimp on luxury though, it features soft Black Nappa leather .In terms of features, the AMG SL 63 comes equipped with a long list of standard amenities that are sure to impress even the most discerning driver. These include heated and ventilated power front seats with memory, a navigation system with voice control, a premium audio system with SiriusXM satellite radio, and a rearview camera.







Other notable features include AMG sport suspension, 19-inch AMG 10-spoke forged wheels, an active body control system, and an AMG performance steering wheel with shift paddles. The exterior of the AMG SL 63 is equally impressive, with a sleek and sporty design that is sure to turn heads wherever you go.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
HARD DRIVE
Convertible roof wind blocker
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Convertible rear window: glass
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Premium brand: harman/kardon
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Front suspension type: multi-link
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Hill holder control
Total speakers: 9
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Watts: 600
Exhaust: quad tip
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Satellite communications: mbrace
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Rear struts
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Interior accents: carbon fiber
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Axle ratio: 2.65
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Center console trim: carbon fiber
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Door trim: carbon fiber
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Crumple zones: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Parking sensors: front / rear
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / visual warning
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google POIs / Google search / Yelp
Navigation system: hard drive / voice operated
Convertible roof: power retractable hard top / remote operation
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic / sliding sunshade
Driver seat: heated / massaging / ventilated
Passenger seat: heated / massaging / ventilated
In-Dash CD: 6 disc / DVD audio / MP3 Playback
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 12

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

