2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
AMG SL63,RWD,577HP,AIRMATIC,CARBON FIBRE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10640208
- Stock #: PC9893
- VIN: WDDJK7EA0HF046581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 27,381 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES BENZ AMG SL63 | CONVERTIBLE | 5.5L BITURBO V8 | 577HP | RWD | 7-SPEED | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE | DYNAMIC SEATS | AIR SUSPENSION | REAR VIEW CAMERA | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | KEYLESS-GO | | HARMAN KARDON LOGIC7 SOUND SYSTEM | ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS | NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
This Black Metallic SL63 AMG is powered by a monster Bi-Turbo V8 putting out 577-horsepower and 564 lb-ft of road shredding torque. The interior doesn't skimp on luxury though, it features soft Black Nappa leather .In terms of features, the AMG SL 63 comes equipped with a long list of standard amenities that are sure to impress even the most discerning driver. These include heated and ventilated power front seats with memory, a navigation system with voice control, a premium audio system with SiriusXM satellite radio, and a rearview camera.
Other notable features include AMG sport suspension, 19-inch AMG 10-spoke forged wheels, an active body control system, and an AMG performance steering wheel with shift paddles. The exterior of the AMG SL 63 is equally impressive, with a sleek and sporty design that is sure to turn heads wherever you go.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
