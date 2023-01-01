Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

99,000 KM

$66,900

$66,900

Best Buy Auto

4X4|REEFER|3500|V6|170WB|3 SEATS|NAVIGATION|DUALLY

4X4|REEFER|3500|V6|170WB|3 SEATS|NAVIGATION|DUALLY

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,900

99,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: WD3CF4CD2HP401323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WD3CF4CD2HP401323, 3500, DUALLY, V6 DIESEL, 4X4,  170" WHEEL BASE, HIGH ROOF, NAVIGATION, REEFER, 3 PASSENGERS, White on Dark Grey, BLUETOOTH,  Air Conditioning,  ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

