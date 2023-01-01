$66,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2017 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
4X4|REEFER|3500|V6|170WB|3 SEATS|NAVIGATION|DUALLY
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
647-260-0371
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$66,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9791974
- Stock #: 401323
- VIN: WD3CF4CD2HP401323
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WD3CF4CD2HP401323, 3500, DUALLY, V6 DIESEL, 4X4, 170" WHEEL BASE, HIGH ROOF, NAVIGATION, REEFER, 3 PASSENGERS, White on Dark Grey, BLUETOOTH, Air Conditioning, ABS, Traction Ctrl., Dual/Side Airbags, CARFAX Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
