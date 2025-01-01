Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music, Cruise Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Sunroof<br>Rear View Camera<br>Ambient Lighting<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 65814

2017 MINI 5 Door

43,124 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
2017 MINI 5 Door

Cooper w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Power Moonroof

12920075

2017 MINI 5 Door

Cooper w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Power Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,124KM
VIN WMWXU1C31H2D58061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 65814
  • Mileage 43,124 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Music, Cruise Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 65814

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting

Exterior

Sunroof

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Bluetooth Music

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

