Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 MINI Cooper

56,079 KM

Details Description Features

$19,790

+ tax & licensing
2017 MINI Cooper

Hardtop Base w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Heated Front Seats

2017 MINI Cooper

Hardtop Base w/ Bluetooth, A/C, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,790

+ taxes & licensing

56,079KM
Used
VIN WMWXP5C32H2F61085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 56,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Dual panel sunroof
AUTO STOP/START

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$19,790

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 MINI Cooper