2017 MINI Cooper

67,175 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

S 3 Door w/ HUD, Pano Roof, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

67,175KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9796924
  • Stock #: 17652
  • VIN: WMWXP7C30H3B94936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17652
  • Mileage 67,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Additional Features

Head up display
Sports Leather Steering wheel
Multi-function For Steering Wheel

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

