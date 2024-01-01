2017 Mitsubishi FE 180

Menu
Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

DIESEL - POWER GROUP - CAB OVER CHASSIS - PICTURES COMING SOON!!

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

Used
89,000KM
VIN JL6CRG1A1HK003063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DIESEL - POWER GROUP - CAB OVER CHASSIS - PICTURES COMING SOON!!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

