$13,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, A/C
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA32U2FU6HU601855
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 134,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlet, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer include:
Cruise Control
12V Power Outlet
Rearview Camera
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows & Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35699
1 OWNER / Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlet, Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer include:
Cruise Control
12V Power Outlet
Rearview Camera
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows & Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35699
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Windows & Door Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2021 Toyota Highlander Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 21,000 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Camry XSE w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 90,364 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer