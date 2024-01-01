Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlet, Rearview Camera and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer include:<br> <br>Cruise Control<br>12V Power Outlet<br>Rearview Camera<br>A/C<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Bluetooth<br>Power Windows & Door Locks<br>Power Sunroof<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35699

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Sunroof, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11685160
  2. 11685160
  3. 11685160
  4. 11685160
  5. 11685160
  6. 11685160
  7. 11685160
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,000KM
VIN JA32U2FU6HU601855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlet, Rearview Camera and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer include:

Cruise Control
12V Power Outlet
Rearview Camera
A/C
Heated Front Seats
Bluetooth
Power Windows & Door Locks
Power Sunroof

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35699

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Power Options

12v power outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Windows & Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Toyota Highlander Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Toyota Highlander Platinum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 21,000 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 67,004 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Camry XSE w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Toyota Camry XSE w/ Apple CarPlay, Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 90,364 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer