Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

91,924 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10354785
  2. 10354785
  3. 10354785
  4. 10354785
  5. 10354785
  6. 10354785
  7. 10354785
  8. 10354785
  9. 10354785
  10. 10354785
  11. 10354785
  12. 10354785
  13. 10354785
  14. 10354785
  15. 10354785
  16. 10354785
  17. 10354785
  18. 10354785
  19. 10354785
  20. 10354785
  21. 10354785
  22. 10354785
  23. 10354785
  24. 10354785
  25. 10354785
  26. 10354785
  27. 10354785
  28. 10354785
  29. 10354785
  30. 10354785
  31. 10354785
  32. 10354785
  33. 10354785
  34. 10354785
  35. 10354785
  36. 10354785
  37. 10354785
  38. 10354785
  39. 10354785
  40. 10354785
  41. 10354785
  42. 10354785
  43. 10354785
  44. 10354785
  45. 10354785
  46. 10354785
  47. 10354785
  48. 10354785
  49. 10354785
  50. 10354785
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
91,924KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10354785
  • Stock #: 20801
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX6HZ605719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 20801
  • Mileage 91,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
7" Touchscreen

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Eco Mode

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Aux input
Blind Spot Monitoring
USB port
Driver Power Seat
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
50/50 Rear 3rd Row Split Bench
60/40 Rear 2nd Row Split Seat
S-Awc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Nissan Rogue SL...
 94,830 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 48,777 KM
$24,590 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 33,520 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory