Menu
Account
Sign In
1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Power Tailgate/Hatch<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Front Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Dual Zone Front Climate Control<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Integrated Garage Door Opener<br>12V Outlet<br>USB Input<br>Push Button Start<br>Front View Camera<br>Power Folding Exterior Mirrors<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Sunroof<br>Automatic High Beams<br>Rear View Camera<br>Power Driver Seat<br>360 Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Newfoundland<br> <br>Stock # 64515

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

82,654 KM

Details Description Features

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12884807

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,654KM
VIN JA4JZ4AX6HZ603131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 64515
  • Mileage 82,654 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Newfoundland

Stock # 64515

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 86,000 KM $18,790 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Bedford, NS
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 100,840 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport for sale in Bedford, NS
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport 70,300 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,490

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander