$18,490+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
82,654KM
VIN JA4JZ4AX6HZ603131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 64515
- Mileage 82,654 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER / Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, Climate Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Newfoundland
Stock # 64515
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Front View Camera
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Sunroof
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
360 Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Newfoundland
Stock # 64515
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
360 Camera
Blindspot Sensors
Front View Camera
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 86,000 KM $18,790 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 100,840 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport 70,300 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$18,490
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander