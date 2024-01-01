Menu
Step into the drivers seat of this stylish 2017 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL, a standout sedan thats ready to take you on your next adventure. This sleek grey beauty boasts a comfortable black leather interior, perfect for those long road trips. With just 97,689km on the odometer, this Altima is practically brand new, and its powerful 4-cylinder engine delivers an exhilarating drive while still remaining fuel-efficient.

Frontier Fine Cars has meticulously maintained this vehicle, ensuring its in top condition, and it comes complete with a suite of safety and convenience features designed to make every journey enjoyable. Get ready to experience the best of both worlds – performance and luxury – with this Altima.

***Financing***

We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty.

***Price***

FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory.

2017 Nissan Altima

97,689 KM

$15,599

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
$15,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,689KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1n4al3ap4hc473456

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,689 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Bluetooth Connection

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
