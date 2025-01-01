$13,490+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Altima
2.5 w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Bluetooth
2017 Nissan Altima
2.5 w/ Cruise Control, A/C, Bluetooth
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,000KM
VIN 1N4AL3AP2HN323429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44941
- Mileage 107,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Aux Input , Bluetooth , A/C and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Nissan Altima include:
Aux Input
Bluetooth
A/C
12V Outlet
Keyless Entry
Cruise Control
Push Button Start
Power Side Mirrors
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44941
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Aux input
12V outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
$13,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Nissan Altima