2017 Nissan Frontier

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699

$12,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 2 1 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10159263

10159263 Stock #: 777045

777045 VIN: 1N6BDOCT5HN777045

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 162,214 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Privacy Glass Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.