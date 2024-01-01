Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Leather Seats , Moving Object Detection , Bluetooth and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2017 Nissan Murano include:<br> <br>Leather Seats<br>Moving Object Detection<br>Bluetooth<br>Automatic On/Off Headlights<br>Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener<br>Blind Spot Warning<br>Apple Carplay<br>Power Liftgate<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37790

2017 Nissan Murano

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,590

+ tax & licensing
SL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
94,000KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MH3HN174595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Leather Seats , Moving Object Detection , Bluetooth and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Nissan Murano include:

Leather Seats
Moving Object Detection
Bluetooth
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener
Blind Spot Warning
Apple Carplay
Power Liftgate

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37790

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Automatic on/off headlights
Panoramic Moonroof

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM
USB Input
Around View Monitor
Blind spot warning
Moving Object Detection
8" Display
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Steering & Shifter
Driver seat position memory
Power Driver's Seat w/ Lumbar Support

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

