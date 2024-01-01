$20,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Nissan Murano
SL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2017 Nissan Murano
SL AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AZ2MH3HN174595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 94,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Leather Seats , Moving Object Detection , Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Nissan Murano include:
Leather Seats
Moving Object Detection
Bluetooth
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener
Blind Spot Warning
Apple Carplay
Power Liftgate
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37790
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Leather Seats , Moving Object Detection , Bluetooth and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Nissan Murano include:
Leather Seats
Moving Object Detection
Bluetooth
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Homelink Universal Garage Door Opener
Blind Spot Warning
Apple Carplay
Power Liftgate
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37790
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Automatic on/off headlights
Panoramic Moonroof
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM
USB Input
Around View Monitor
Blind spot warning
Moving Object Detection
8" Display
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Steering & Shifter
Driver seat position memory
Power Driver's Seat w/ Lumbar Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 43,500 KM $28,590 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai S w/ Heated Front Seat, Rearview Cam, A/C 36,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 80,000 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2017 Nissan Murano