Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan NV200

2,151 KM

Details Description Features

$18,491

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,491

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan NV200

2017 Nissan NV200

SV ONLY 2151 KMS! ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE.

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan NV200

SV ONLY 2151 KMS! ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE TRADE.

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

  1. 6161982
  2. 6161982
  3. 6161982
  4. 6161982
  5. 6161982
  6. 6161982
  7. 6161982
  8. 6161982
  9. 6161982
  10. 6161982
  11. 6161982
  12. 6161982
  13. 6161982
  14. 6161982
  15. 6161982
  16. 6161982
  17. 6161982
  18. 6161982
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,491

+ taxes & licensing

2,151KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6161982
  • Stock #: P6056
  • VIN: 3n6cm0kn0hk703951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 2,151 KM

Vehicle Description

NV200 with only 2151 kms>Automatic >Power windows and Locks > A/C > Bluetooth > Steering Wheel Audio Controls >Back up camera>One owner trade>Clean carfax>Nissan certified preowned.


Sherway Nissan, in business since 1987 offers a brand new 47,000 square-ft, state of the art Sales & Service facility conveniently located at QEW and Kipling Ave, just east of Hwy 427. Whether you are in the market for a Used Vehicle, New Vehicle or the best After-Sales Service youve ever experienced, Your Way is the Sherway. Call Us now at 416 239 1217. Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherway Nissan

2014 Nissan Versa 1....
 114,255 KM
$6,991 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Yaris LE...
 34,976 KM
$14,991 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 140,696 KM
$15,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

Call Dealer

416-239-XXXX

(click to show)

416-239-1217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory