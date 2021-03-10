Menu
2017 Nissan NV200

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

Contact Seller
SV*2.0L*POWER GROUP*READY FOR WORK!

SV*2.0L*POWER GROUP*READY FOR WORK!

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

168,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6823835
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN3HK701014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada, Desjardins, CIBC, and all Non-Prime Lenders. Low Interest Rates Available! Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarFax. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for an additional cost of $699.00. Make the Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, we provide you with a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim!!

**TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT’S HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE!** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! 100%APPROVED! BUY HERE – PAY HERE. **CARFAX ON HAND!**

-SV -2.0L -POWER GROUP -READY FOR WORK!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

