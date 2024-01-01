Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

73,551 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL w/ Premium Tech Pkg w/ Around View Monitor, Bluetooth, Nav

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

SL w/ Premium Tech Pkg w/ Around View Monitor, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

73,551KM
Used
VIN 5N1DR2MM3HC692213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Leather Seats

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control System
Vehicle dynamic control
Hill start assist
Rearview monitor
Rear sonar system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
120v Power outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Nissan Intelligent Key
Around View Monitor
Driver Memory Seat
Blind spot warning
USB Ports
Remote Engine Start System
Advanced drive assist display
MOTION ACTIVATED LIFTGATE
heated second row outboard seats
Dual Panoramic Moonroof
Tri Zone A/C
8" Colour Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2017 Nissan Pathfinder