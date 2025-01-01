Menu
2017 NISSAN PATHFINDER SL BLACK ON BLACK INTERIOR | 7-PASSENGER SUV

Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine producing 284 HP, paired with a CVT transmission and AWD, this Pathfinder SL offers the perfect blend of space, comfort, and performance. Finished in Black exterior over Black leather interior, its a stylish and practical family SUV.

Fully loaded with premium features:
Navigation, Backup Camera, USB Connection, Heated Seats, Ventilated (Cooled) Seats, Power Adjustable Seats with Memory, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Premium BOSE Sound System, 7-Passenger Seating, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, and much more.

SAFETY CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE $980 (SUV)
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE

As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for $980. If not certified, the vehicle is deemed not drivable and not certified.
*Price excludes certification, applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.

Location

A2 Toronto Auto LTD

1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2

416-818-7799

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,927KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM1HC649361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Passenger Seat
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
5.58 Axle Ratio
82-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 3.5L DI V6

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid And Fixed Diversity Antenna

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Transmission: Xtronic CVT Continuously Variable
682 kgs 5
913 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Nissan Pathfinder