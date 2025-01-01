$15,888+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4DR SL
Location
A2 Toronto Auto LTD
1300 Finch Ave. W. Unit 40, Toronto, ON M3J 3K2
416-818-7799
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,927 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 NISSAN PATHFINDER SL BLACK ON BLACK INTERIOR | 7-PASSENGER SUV
Powered by a 3.5L V6 engine producing 284 HP, paired with a CVT transmission and AWD, this Pathfinder SL offers the perfect blend of space, comfort, and performance. Finished in Black exterior over Black leather interior, its a stylish and practical family SUV.
Fully loaded with premium features:
Navigation, Backup Camera, USB Connection, Heated Seats, Ventilated (Cooled) Seats, Power Adjustable Seats with Memory, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Premium BOSE Sound System, 7-Passenger Seating, Dual-Zone Climate Control, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, and much more.
SAFETY CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE $980 (SUV)
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS AVAILABLE
As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for $980. If not certified, the vehicle is deemed not drivable and not certified.
*Price excludes certification, applicable taxes (HST), and licensing.
As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not certified. Certification is available for $980. If not certified, the vehicle is deemed not drivable and not certified.
