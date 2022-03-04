Menu
2017 Nissan Pathfinder

135,000 KM

$25,950

+ tax & licensing
AUTORAMA

866-727-6298

PLATINUM 4WD Navi DVD Leather Sunroof Power Hatch

Location

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,950

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8471286
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MMXHC649651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent Price and Great Condition Inside and Out! This Pathfinder features Navigation, DVD, Leather, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Power Hatch, and an available CarFax report. 100-point inspection, Detailed & Sanitized.  Low Interest Rates & Flexible terms.  Financing for all credit types.  Same Day Approval & Delivery.   Click here to get pre-approved from the comfort of your home: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/. Indoor showroom with over 250 high quality vehicles to choose from.  Please call us @ 866-863-5450 to schedule a Test Drive today!

_______________________________________________

Financing – Need financing? We offer rates as low as 4.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months options (O.A.C).  Our experienced Finance Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rate and most flexible term.

 

_______________________________________________

 

Price - We offer high quality vehicles at lowest price.  No haggle, No hassle, No admin or hidden fee. Just our best price first! Prices are plus HST & Licensing.

 

_______________________________________________

 

Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top Dollars for your trade and take any year and model! Bring your trade in for free appraisal.  

 

_______________________________________________

 

AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/

 

_______________________________________________

 

Community – Our community matters to us. We make a difference one car at a time through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.

 

_______________________________________________

 

Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates. All vehicles can be certified and E-tested for an additional $595. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and Not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Push Button Start
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

