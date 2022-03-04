2017 Nissan Pathfinder

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8501180

8501180 Stock #: 518RA518

518RA518 VIN: 5N1DR2MM8HC653651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

