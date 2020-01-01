2017 Nissan Rogue S- AWD Automatic

Clean Carproof ( NO accident )

mileage: 128000k.m



High Value Features:

* All-wheel drive

* LED headlights with auto-levelizer

* Lane Departure Warning

* Moving Object Detection

* audio system with AM/FM/CD / AUX-in / USB

* Nine Speakers (including two woofers)

* Radio Data system (RDS)

* Bluetooth

* Speed-Sensitive volume control

* SiriusXM traffic

* 6-way power driver's seat

* 4-way power front passenger's seat

* Power Lift-gate

* Nissan Intelligent key

* Rear Privacy glass

* FOG lights

* Welcome lighting

* Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror

* Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob

* Heated Seats

* Power Windows

* Power side mirrors

* Push Start Button

* Dual A/C

* Rear Spoiler

* Roof rails

* Tires 225/65R17



Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified.





Financing Available on the spot



* Please call for showing and availability : +1-416-661-7070



AUTO PLUTO delivers a really good customer services from the moment you stepping on the lot with fair price than competition and stress free experience to driving away in your new car.

Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Additional Features AWD

BACKUP CAMERA

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.