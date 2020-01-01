Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

2017 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

888-507-5798

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,800KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4501902
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9HC751939
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2017 Nissan Rogue S- AWD Automatic
Clean Carproof ( NO accident )
mileage: 128000k.m

High Value Features:
* All-wheel drive
* LED headlights with auto-levelizer
* Lane Departure Warning
* Moving Object Detection
* audio system with AM/FM/CD / AUX-in / USB
* Nine Speakers (including two woofers)
* Radio Data system (RDS)
* Bluetooth
* Speed-Sensitive volume control
* SiriusXM traffic
* 6-way power driver's seat
* 4-way power front passenger's seat
* Power Lift-gate
* Nissan Intelligent key
* Rear Privacy glass
* FOG lights
* Welcome lighting
* Auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror
* Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob
* Heated Seats
* Power Windows
* Power side mirrors
* Push Start Button
* Dual A/C
* Rear Spoiler
* Roof rails
* Tires 225/65R17

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicle can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified.


Financing Available on the spot

* Please call for showing and availability : +1-416-661-7070

AUTO PLUTO delivers a really good customer services from the moment you stepping on the lot with fair price than competition and stress free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 5385 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

5385 Steeles Ave W #3, Toronto, ON M9L 1R6

