2017 Nissan Rogue

Listing ID: 7436546

7436546 Stock #: 11181

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour GUN METALIC

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11181

Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Convenience Keyless Entry Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defroster Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Mechanical Front-wheel drive Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Reverse Park Assist Cloth Interior Power Lift Gates Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Steering Wheel Control PUSH START Heated Exterior Mirrors Voice Command Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release Passenger Airbag On/Off ANTI- THEFT Full Carpet floor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.