2017 Nissan Rogue

$26,250 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7819053

7819053 Stock #: 11344

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11344

Mileage 57,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Auto On/Off Headlamps Halogen Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer Map Lights Heated Steering Wheel Digital clock glove box Driver foot rest Front map lights Rear cupholder Digital/Analog Display Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Back-Up Camera Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo dvd player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defroster Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Fully loaded Reverse Park Assist Cloth Interior Hill Ascent Control Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Steering Wheel Control PUSH START Voice Command Driver Side Airbag Remote Fuel Cover Release Passenger Airbag On/Off Eco Mode Auto-Dimming R/V Mirrors ANTI- THEFT Full Carpet floor Suspension Change

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.