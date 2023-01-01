Menu
2017 Nissan Sentra

84,364 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,364KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10635345
  • Stock #: 23181
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP3HL673014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23181
  • Mileage 84,364 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #PM971 as of 03/15/2021.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rearview monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
12v Power Ports
Intelligent Keyless Entry
Advance Drive Assist Display 5" Color Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

