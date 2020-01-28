2017 Nissan Titan

Safety Standards Certificate included. No extra fees. Warranty & CarProof report available. HST is not included. K & L Auto Sales 4699 Keele st. unit#19 (Steeles & Keele) Toronto M3J 2N8 (416) 913-3469.
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trailer Hitch
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Push Button Start
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Vinyl Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Bed Liner
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Keyless Start
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
