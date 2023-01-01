Menu
2017 Nissan Versa

82,797 KM

Details Description Features

$17,590

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

Note SV w/ Bluetooth, RearView Monitor, A/C

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

82,797KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10201881
  • Stock #: 20019
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP2HL372976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview monitor

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB/AUX Port
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seats

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

