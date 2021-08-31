2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

$79,800 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 0 6 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7783143

7783143 Stock #: PC7513

PC7513 VIN: WP0AB2A80HS285815

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rhodium Silver Metallic

Interior Colour BORDEAUX RED

Body Style Coupe

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # PC7513

Mileage 35,069 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer HD Radio Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Rear 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Steel body panels Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Seatbelt force limiters: front 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Regenerative braking system Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Tire type: performance Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Gauge: oil pressure Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power outlet(s): 12V Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Front air conditioning zones: single Front brake diameter: 13.0 Driver seat manual adjustments: height Passenger seat manual adjustments: height Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Painted brake calipers Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic parking brake: auto off Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Spare tire kit: inflator kit Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Driver seat power adjustments: reclining Rear spoiler: electronically controlled In-Dash CD: DVD audio variable intermittent Rear struts: MacPherson Mid-mounted engine Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Memory Card Slot Hard drive: 11GB iPod/iPhone single disc auto delay off Watts: 110 Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.