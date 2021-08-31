+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2017 PORSCHE 718 CAYMAN S | RWD | 350HP | BACK UP CAMERA | PDK | SPORT CHRONO | PORSCHE ACTIVE SUSPENSION | LEATHER PACKAGE | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER SEATS | SPORT EXHAUST | DUAL EXHAUST | GT SPORT STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | 19'' CAYMAN S WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S is a two-seat high-performance coupe and has a 2.7L 4CYL Engine that generates 350HP and
309Lb-FT. The current car is both quicker and faster than the old one, hitting 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. That's a factory number. With its quick shifting PDK transmission we promise you haven't felt an automatic transmission like this with lightning quick shifts and precise throttle blips! The sound of the car is also enhanced with optioned Sport Exhaust system. This Cayman comes in a Silver Exterior Color and a Red Interior Color.
Standard features include 19'' wheels, xenon headlights with LED running lights, heated mirrors, an auto-deployed rear spoiler, front and rear parking sensors, water-repellent side windows, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, partial leather upholstery, six-way adjustable sport seats with electric backrest adjustments, cruise control, automatic climate control, a universal garage door opener, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system with CD player, 11GB of music storage, satellite and HD radio and iPod/USB/SD-auxiliary input.
