2017 Porsche 718 Cayman

35,069 KM

Details Description Features

$79,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

S, 350HP, PDK, CAM, LEATHER SEATS, SPORT CHRONO

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

35,069KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7783143
  • Stock #: PC7513
  • VIN: WP0AB2A80HS285815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour BORDEAUX RED
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC7513
  • Mileage 35,069 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 PORSCHE 718 CAYMAN S | RWD | 350HP | BACK UP CAMERA | PDK | SPORT CHRONO | PORSCHE ACTIVE SUSPENSION | LEATHER PACKAGE | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER SEATS | SPORT EXHAUST | DUAL EXHAUST | GT SPORT STEERING WHEEL | PADDLE SHIFTERS | 19'' CAYMAN S WHEELS | CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S is a two-seat high-performance coupe and has a 2.7L 4CYL Engine that generates 350HP and

309Lb-FT. The current car is both quicker and faster than the old one, hitting 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. That's a factory number. With its quick shifting PDK transmission we promise you haven't felt an automatic transmission like this with lightning quick shifts and precise throttle blips! The sound of the car is also enhanced with optioned Sport Exhaust system. This Cayman comes in a Silver Exterior Color and a Red Interior Color.







Standard features include 19'' wheels, xenon headlights with LED running lights, heated mirrors, an auto-deployed rear spoiler, front and rear parking sensors, water-repellent side windows, full power accessories, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, partial leather upholstery, six-way adjustable sport seats with electric backrest adjustments, cruise control, automatic climate control, a universal garage door opener, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system with CD player, 11GB of music storage, satellite and HD radio and iPod/USB/SD-auxiliary input.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tachometer
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Trip Odometer
HD Radio
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front air conditioning
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Steel body panels
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Seatbelt force limiters: front
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Regenerative braking system
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Tire type: performance
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Gauge: oil pressure
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front air conditioning zones: single
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Driver seat manual adjustments: height
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Painted brake calipers
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Passenger seat power adjustments: reclining
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Driver seat power adjustments: reclining
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Rear struts: MacPherson
Mid-mounted engine
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
Hard drive: 11GB
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
Watts: 110
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

