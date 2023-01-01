Menu
2017 Porsche 911

65,888 KM

Details Description Features



Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

TURBO S, 580HP, CONVERTIBLE, SPORT CHRONO PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

65,888KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10530507
  • Stock #: PC9787
  • VIN: WP0CD2A92HS178793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour BORDEAUX RED
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9787
  • Mileage 65,888 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 PORSCHE 911 TURBO S | 580HP | 3.8L TWIN TURBO | CONVERTIBLE | CHRONO PACKAGE | 7 SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG | SEQUENTIAL SHIFT | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SEAT BELT IN BORDEAUX RED | SPORT CHRONO CLOCK BORDEAUX RED | CARBON FIBRE STEERING WHEEL | PORSCHE COMMUNICATION MANAGEMENT | MULTI FUNTION GAUGES | PARKASSIST FRONT | REAR PARKING SENSORS | COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | CANADIAN CAR |







The 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible is a high-performance sports car that exemplifies the perfect fusion of open-air driving excitement and uncompromising performance. At its heart lies a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine, delivering a staggering 580 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a seven-speed PDK automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, this powerhouse enables the 911 Turbo S to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, offering exhilarating acceleration and a top speed of over 200 mph.







Inside the cabin, you'll find a driver-focused environment adorned with high-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship. The upscale interior offers a perfect blend of luxury and technology, featuring seatbelts in Bordeaux Red and Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Red, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Porsche's advanced infotainment system, combined with a 12-speaker Bose audio system, provides a seamless interface for navigation, smartphone integration, and entertainment features.







In summary, the 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible is the epitome of open-air driving excitement, luxury, and high-performance. It's a sports car that not only delivers blistering speed but also offers the sensory pleasure of the wind in your hair and the growl of a Porsche engine behind you. The 911 Turbo S Convertible is a thrilling and exclusive experience for those who demand the very best in both performance and style.

















Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Emergency interior trunk release

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear fog lights

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Interior accents: leather
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Knee airbags: dual front
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Convertible rear window: glass
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Rear brake diameter: 15.0
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Total speakers: 12
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear headrests: 2
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Axle ratio: 3.09
Power outlet(s): three 12V
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Window defogger: rear
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Hard drive: 11GB
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Watts: 555
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Floor mats: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated
Parking sensors: front / rear
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display
In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc
Front headrests: integrated / 2
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Taillights: LED / adaptive
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone
Rear spoiler: adjustable / electronically controlled / lip
Convertible roof: power / remote operation / soft top
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling
Side airbags: front / head protection chambers
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 18
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 18
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / front console with storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.



