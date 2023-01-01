$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Porsche 911
TURBO S, 580HP, CONVERTIBLE, SPORT CHRONO PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10530507
- Stock #: PC9787
- VIN: WP0CD2A92HS178793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour BORDEAUX RED
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 65,888 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 PORSCHE 911 TURBO S | 580HP | 3.8L TWIN TURBO | CONVERTIBLE | CHRONO PACKAGE | 7 SPEED PORSCHE DOPPELKUPPLUNG | SEQUENTIAL SHIFT | PADDLE SHIFTERS | SEAT BELT IN BORDEAUX RED | SPORT CHRONO CLOCK BORDEAUX RED | CARBON FIBRE STEERING WHEEL | PORSCHE COMMUNICATION MANAGEMENT | MULTI FUNTION GAUGES | PARKASSIST FRONT | REAR PARKING SENSORS | COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | CANADIAN CAR |
The 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible is a high-performance sports car that exemplifies the perfect fusion of open-air driving excitement and uncompromising performance. At its heart lies a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine, delivering a staggering 580 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a seven-speed PDK automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, this powerhouse enables the 911 Turbo S to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, offering exhilarating acceleration and a top speed of over 200 mph.
Inside the cabin, you'll find a driver-focused environment adorned with high-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship. The upscale interior offers a perfect blend of luxury and technology, featuring seatbelts in Bordeaux Red and Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Red, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Porsche's advanced infotainment system, combined with a 12-speaker Bose audio system, provides a seamless interface for navigation, smartphone integration, and entertainment features.
In summary, the 2017 Porsche 911 Turbo S Convertible is the epitome of open-air driving excitement, luxury, and high-performance. It's a sports car that not only delivers blistering speed but also offers the sensory pleasure of the wind in your hair and the growl of a Porsche engine behind you. The 911 Turbo S Convertible is a thrilling and exclusive experience for those who demand the very best in both performance and style.
