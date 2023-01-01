2017 Porsche 911

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 8 8 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10530507

Stock #: PC9787

PC9787 VIN: WP0CD2A92HS178793

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic

Interior Colour BORDEAUX RED

Body Style Convertible

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 65,888 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Rollover Protection System Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Rear fog lights Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features digital odometer Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets Active suspension speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Steering wheel trim: leather Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Interior accents: leather Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Storage: door pockets Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Knee airbags: dual front Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Convertible rear window: glass Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Footwell lights One-touch windows: 2 Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Camera system: rearview Premium brand: Bose Rear brake diameter: 15.0 Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Front brake type: carbon ceramic disc Rear brake type: carbon ceramic disc Hill holder control Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Phone: hands free Exhaust: quad tip Total speakers: 12 Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear headrests: 2 Front brake diameter: 15.0 Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power door locks: auto-locking Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Axle ratio: 3.09 Power outlet(s): three 12V Wheels: aluminum alloy Window defogger: rear Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Hard drive: 11GB Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Watts: 555 Exhaust tip color: stainless steel Floor mats: front / rear Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power Crumple zones: front / rear Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated Parking sensors: front / rear Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display In-Dash CD: DVD audio / MP3 Playback / single disc Front headrests: integrated / 2 Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display Memorized settings: 2 driver / driver seat / side mirrors Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear Taillights: LED / adaptive Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone Rear spoiler: adjustable / electronically controlled / lip Convertible roof: power / remote operation / soft top Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / cornering / self-leveling Side airbags: front / head protection chambers Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 18 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 18 Center console: front console with armrest and storage / front console with storage

