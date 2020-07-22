Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC5905
  • Mileage 32,132 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4S | COUPE | PDK | 420HP | AWD | MIAMI BLUE | NAVIGATION | REAR CAMERA | SPORTS CHRONO PACKAGE | SPORTS EXHAUST | HEATED SEATS | SPORTS DESIGN STEERING WHEEL | TURBO SUSPENSION | TURBO BRAKES | HEATED SEATS | WIDEBODY | PARKING SENSORS | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The Porsche 911 Carrera possesses an aggressive, yet classy, appearance with the iconic Miami Blue exterior and Black Leather Interior. You'll love the driving experience. Porsche's All Wheel Drive Model that creates an balanced weight distribution with a rear engine layout makes this an absolute beast, but refined. With a 3.0L Turbocharged Flat 6 (Boxer Motor), making 420HP, mated to the quick shifting PDK transmission, you will be sure to carve the roads! The Carrera 4S operates as a Rear-Wheel Drive Vehicle. When Porsche Traction Management (PTM) detects or anticipates slippage, it engages a clutch, directing some of the available torque to the front axle. With it, the twin-turbo flat-six propels the C4S to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.







Features like power-operated seats sport seats, parking sensor, upgraded optional Heated Seats, Satellite radio, Navigation along with performance features such as Sports Chrono Package, Sports Exhaust, Sport Design Steering Wheel, Turbo Brakes and Suspension, and Carerra S 20 Inch Wheels. To keep you safe, this 911 is equipped with Traction Control, Stability Control, Anti-lock brakes, and Airbags (front, side-impact).







The 911 comes in a 2+2 seating configuration giving you the sports car feel while still remaining practical enough to have back seats in case you need to carry passengers.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
MP3 Playback
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
low fuel
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
coolant
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
Active suspension
engine oil
Electronic Parking Brake
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Total speakers: 8
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Front seat type: sport
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Satellite radio: SiriusXM ready
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
One-touch windows: 2
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Armrests: front center
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear headrests: 2
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Power outlet(s): three 12V
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Axle ratio: 3.44
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
Hard drive: 11GB
iPod/iPhone
single disc
Warnings and reminders: lamp failure
auto delay off
reclining
self-leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

