2017 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA 4S | COUPE | PDK | 420HP | AWD | MIAMI BLUE | NAVIGATION | REAR CAMERA | SPORTS CHRONO PACKAGE | SPORTS EXHAUST | HEATED SEATS | SPORTS DESIGN STEERING WHEEL | TURBO SUSPENSION | TURBO BRAKES | HEATED SEATS | WIDEBODY | PARKING SENSORS | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The Porsche 911 Carrera possesses an aggressive, yet classy, appearance with the iconic Miami Blue exterior and Black Leather Interior. You'll love the driving experience. Porsche's All Wheel Drive Model that creates an balanced weight distribution with a rear engine layout makes this an absolute beast, but refined. With a 3.0L Turbocharged Flat 6 (Boxer Motor), making 420HP, mated to the quick shifting PDK transmission, you will be sure to carve the roads! The Carrera 4S operates as a Rear-Wheel Drive Vehicle. When Porsche Traction Management (PTM) detects or anticipates slippage, it engages a clutch, directing some of the available torque to the front axle. With it, the twin-turbo flat-six propels the C4S to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds.
Features like power-operated seats sport seats, parking sensor, upgraded optional Heated Seats, Satellite radio, Navigation along with performance features such as Sports Chrono Package, Sports Exhaust, Sport Design Steering Wheel, Turbo Brakes and Suspension, and Carerra S 20 Inch Wheels. To keep you safe, this 911 is equipped with Traction Control, Stability Control, Anti-lock brakes, and Airbags (front, side-impact).
The 911 comes in a 2+2 seating configuration giving you the sports car feel while still remaining practical enough to have back seats in case you need to carry passengers.
