+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2017 PORSCHE CAYENNE S | HYBRID | PLATINUM EDITION | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 21 INCH TURBO WHEELS | HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS | 360 CAMERA | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | SPORTS CHRONO PACKAGE | KEYLESS ENTRY | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | LED HEADLIGHTS | DYNAMIC LIGHTS | 14 WAY MEMORY SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2017 Cayenne S E-Hybrid provides a concentrated dose of enthusiasm. Designed for impressive performance while still remaining practical and functional. The Hybrid adds additional power and fuel economy with an battery powered motor! Powered by a 3.0-litre Supercharged V6 engine that generates 416 horsepower and a smooth automatic transmission. It comes in Black exterior finish, Tan leather interior.
Enjoy the conveniences & comfort of Navigation, a large Panoramic Sunroof, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Heated Rear seats and the aggressive look added by the 21 Inch Turbo Wheels. Luxury features like a 360 camera for tight spaces and Soft Close Doors add the premium feel expected with Porsche! Top rated in safety which has an impressive braking system, Front & Side Airbags, Latch System and Tire Pressure Monitoring System as well as safety features like Lane Change Assist and Porsche Dynamic Headlights for improved visability. Buy in comfort knowing this is a Local Ontario, Clean Carfax vehicle!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4