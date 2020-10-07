+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2017 PORSCHE CAYENNE | PLATINUM EDITION | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM PLUS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | BLINDSPOT MONITORING | VENTILATED SEATS | REAR SUNSHADES | BOSE AUDIO | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2017 Cayenne provides a concentrated dose of enthusiasm. Designed for impressive performance while still remaining practical and functional. Powered by a 3.6-litre V6 engine that generates 300 horsepower and a smooth automatic transmission. It comes in Sleek White exterior finish, Black Alcantara/Leather interior.
Enjoy the conveniences & comfort of Navigation, Reverse Camera with Sensors, BOSE Audio System, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Paddle Shift, Power Lift Hatch, SiriusXM Satelite Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Top rated in safety which has an impressive braking system, Front & Side Airbags, Latch System and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.
The Platinum Edition stands for sporty functionality. Bi-Xenon main headlights with the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Power Steering Plus and front and rear Park-Assist make driving effortless, whether travelling on long-distance journeys or driving around the city. The automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors prevent glare from the traffic behind. As you enter the vehicle, the Platinum Edition lettering is revealed on the front door entry guards, the extended standard equipment includes 20-inch Spyder wheels in Platinum with a satin finish, eight-way leather sports seats with Alcantara seat centres from the Cayenne GTS as well as a number of other comfort features.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4