2017 Porsche Cayenne

$65,800 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 5 1 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8400492

8400492 Stock #: PC8001

PC8001 VIN: WP1AB2A21HLA51560

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8001

Mileage 76,519 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Electronic Parking Brake Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer cargo area low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets trailer stability control integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Trailer Wiring range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Watts: 100 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Limited slip differential: center Exhaust tip color: alloy Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Steering wheel trim: alloy Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Parking sensors: front Front struts Front brake diameter: 14.2 Center console: front console with armrest and storage Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Steering ratio: 15.9 Humidity/dewpoint sensors Painted brake calipers Rear spoiler: roofline Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Door sill trim: stainless steel Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Interior accents: metallic-tone Axle ratio: 3.09 Rear seat: sliding In-Dash CD: DVD audio variable intermittent Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide reclining maintenance due power glass 12V rear remotely operated veneer cooled compartment Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.