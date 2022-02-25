$65,800+ tax & licensing
2017 Porsche Cayenne
S, 420HP, PREMIUM PLUS, NAV, PANO, BOSE, 360 CAM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,519 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 PORSCHE CAYENNE S | AWD | 3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 | 420HP | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | CONNECT PLUS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | 21 INCH 911 TURBO DESIGN WHEELS | HIGH GLOSS BLACK WINDOW TRIMS | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED SEATS | VENTILATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | LEATHER | BOSE PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | BLUETOOTH | REAR SUNSHADES | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2017 Porsche Cayenne S not only offers unmatched performance, and driving pleasure but also function, flexibility, and convenience. It's one of the best sporty performance SUVs on the market and offers plenty of tech and luxury features. This Cayenne S features Porsche's Communication Management (PCM) system with Navigation and 7-inch colour touchscreen display, Bi-Xenon headlights, 2-Zone Climate Control, Comfort Seats, Daytime running lights with four LED spotlights per headlight unit, Integral fog lights on the front bumper, Multifunction sports steering wheel with gearshift paddles and so much more.
The Cayenne S is powered by a 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6 that offers up 420 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, enough to reach 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. Power is routed to all four wheels through Porsche's 8-Speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission. The Automatic Transmission in the Cayenne is one of the best gearboxes in an SUV. It's smooth and responsive when prowling around corners, and smart enough to always be in the correct gear.
This Cayenne S features a beautiful Moonlight Blue Metallic Exterior and a Two-Tone Luxor Beige/Black Leather interior. The exterior is complemented by 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheel with wheel arch extensions, and massive Red Brembo Calipers.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
