2017 Porsche Cayenne

76,519 KM

Details Description Features

$65,800

+ tax & licensing
$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Porsche Cayenne

2017 Porsche Cayenne

S, 420HP, PREMIUM PLUS, NAV, PANO, BOSE, 360 CAM

2017 Porsche Cayenne

S, 420HP, PREMIUM PLUS, NAV, PANO, BOSE, 360 CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

76,519KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8400492
  • Stock #: PC8001
  • VIN: WP1AB2A21HLA51560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8001
  • Mileage 76,519 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 PORSCHE CAYENNE S | AWD | 3.0L TWIN TURBO V6 | 420HP | NAVIGATION | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | CONNECT PLUS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 360 CAMERA | 21 INCH 911 TURBO DESIGN WHEELS | HIGH GLOSS BLACK WINDOW TRIMS | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED SEATS | VENTILATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | LEATHER | BOSE PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BI-XENON HEADLIGHTS | BLUETOOTH | REAR SUNSHADES | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2017 Porsche Cayenne S not only offers unmatched performance, and driving pleasure but also function, flexibility, and convenience. It's one of the best sporty performance SUVs on the market and offers plenty of tech and luxury features. This Cayenne S features Porsche's Communication Management (PCM) system with Navigation and 7-inch colour touchscreen display, Bi-Xenon headlights, 2-Zone Climate Control, Comfort Seats, Daytime running lights with four LED spotlights per headlight unit, Integral fog lights on the front bumper, Multifunction sports steering wheel with gearshift paddles and so much more.







The Cayenne S is powered by a 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6 that offers up 420 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, enough to reach 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. Power is routed to all four wheels through Porsche's 8-Speed Tiptronic S automatic transmission. The Automatic Transmission in the Cayenne is one of the best gearboxes in an SUV. It's smooth and responsive when prowling around corners, and smart enough to always be in the correct gear.







This Cayenne S features a beautiful Moonlight Blue Metallic Exterior and a Two-Tone Luxor Beige/Black Leather interior. The exterior is complemented by 21-inch 911 Turbo Design wheel with wheel arch extensions, and massive Red Brembo Calipers.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic Parking Brake
Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
3
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
cargo area
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Watts: 100
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Steering ratio: 15.9
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Axle ratio: 3.09
Rear seat: sliding
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
maintenance due
power glass
12V rear
remotely operated
veneer
cooled compartment
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

