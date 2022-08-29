Menu
2017 Porsche Cayenne

42,005 KM

Details Description Features

$77,800

+ tax & licensing
$77,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Porsche Cayenne

2017 Porsche Cayenne

GTS, 440HP, CERAMIC BRAKES, SPORT CHRONO, NAV, CAM

2017 Porsche Cayenne

GTS, 440HP, CERAMIC BRAKES, SPORT CHRONO, NAV, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$77,800

+ taxes & licensing

42,005KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9237550
  • Stock #: PC8816
  • VIN: WP1AD2A26HLA82569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8816
  • Mileage 42,005 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 PORSCHE CAYENNE GTS | AWD | 440HP | PORSCHE CERAMIC COMPOSITE BRAKE | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | PORSCHE DYNAMIC CHASSIS CONTROL | POWER STEERING PLUS | PORSCHE TORQUE VECTORING PLUS | PANORAMIC ROOF | CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM | ROOF RAILS IN BLACK | ADAPTIVE CRUISE | REAR AND FRONT HEATED SEATS | PORSCHE ENTRY AND DRIVE | DOOR HANDLES IN GLOSS BLACK | LANE CHANGE ASSIST | SMOKER PACKAGE | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | 21" SPORT CLASSIC WHEELS PAINTED BLACK | CARMINE RED SEATBELTS | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | CONNECT PLUS | COMFORT LIGHTING PACKAGE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2017 Porsche Cayenne GTS provides a concentrated dose of enthusiasm and practicality at the same time. This generation of Cayenne GTS is powered by a 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6 engine that generates 440 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. The V6 engine is coupled with an 8-speed Tiptronic-S Automatic Gearbox. Each shift is blistering fast and refined at the same time.







This Cayenne GTS features a beautiful Carmine Red exterior colour with a Black Leather and Alcantara interior, Alcantara Steering Wheel, Yellow Porsche Ceramic Brakes, and Gloss Black 21" Sport Classic wheels.







Enjoy the conveniences & comfort of Navigation, Reverse Camera with Sensors, BOSE Surround Sound System, Panoramic Sunroof, Lane Change Assist, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Paddle Shift, Power Lift Hatch, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Top rated in safety which has an impressive braking system, Front & Side Airbags, Latch System and Tire Pressure Monitoring System.







Enjoy the conveniences & comfort of Navigation, Reverse Camera with Sensors, BOSE Surround Audio System, Panoramic Sunroof, Lane Change Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Paddle Shift, Power Lift Hatch, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity. Top rated in safety which has an impressive braking system, Front & Side Airbags, Latch System and Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Buy with confidence this vehicle has a Clean CARFAX history.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Rear
3
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
Ride Control
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
cargo area
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Watts: 100
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Steering ratio: 15.9
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Painted brake calipers
Tuned suspension: sport
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Door sill trim: stainless steel
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Axle ratio: 3.70
Rear brake diameter: 14.1
Rear seat: sliding
Wheels: painted alloy
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Front fog lights: LED
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
variable intermittent
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Exhaust tip color: black
LAMP FAILURE
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
maintenance due
power glass
self-leveling
12V rear
remotely operated
cooled compartment
metallic-tone
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Headliner trim: faux suede

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

