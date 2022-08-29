2017 Porsche Cayenne

$77,800 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 0 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9237550

9237550 Stock #: PC8816

PC8816 VIN: WP1AD2A26HLA82569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8816

Mileage 42,005 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 Playback 2 LEATHER Ride Control Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer cargo area low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets trailer stability control Active suspension integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer Trailer Wiring range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Watts: 100 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Steering wheel trim: alloy Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Center console: front console with armrest and storage Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Steering ratio: 15.9 Humidity/dewpoint sensors Painted brake calipers Tuned suspension: sport Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Power windows: safety reverse Power door locks: auto-locking Door sill trim: stainless steel Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 3.70 Rear brake diameter: 14.1 Rear seat: sliding Wheels: painted alloy Front brake diameter: 15.4 Front fog lights: LED In-Dash CD: DVD audio variable intermittent Upholstery accents: faux suede Window defogger: rear Exhaust tip color: black LAMP FAILURE Rearview mirror: manual day/night Memory Card Slot Cornering iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide reclining maintenance due power glass self-leveling 12V rear remotely operated cooled compartment metallic-tone Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Headliner trim: faux suede

