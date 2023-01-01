2017 Porsche Macan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 1 3 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10328190

10328190 Stock #: PC9563

PC9563 VIN: WP1AB2A52HLB18225

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 101,139 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Exterior Tinted Glass Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Seating Upholstery: Leather Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Axle ratio: 4.13 Additional Features Rear 3 MP3 Playback LEATHER Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer cargo area low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Rear spoiler: Lip Heated windshield washer jets HARD DRIVE trailer stability control integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Shift knob trim: alloy One-touch windows: 4 Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Exhaust tip color: alloy Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Steering wheel trim: alloy Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Side mirrors: heated Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Front struts: MacPherson Door sill trim: aluminum Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Front brake diameter: 13.8 Front brake width: 1.3 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Watts: 235 Exhaust: quad tip Seatbelt warning sensor: front Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Center console: front console with armrest Cargo cover: hard Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power windows: safety reverse Total speakers: 11 Window trim: aluminum Rear brake width: 0.87 In-Dash CD: DVD audio Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Wheels: aluminum alloy Rear spoiler color: black Body side moldings: black Door trim: leatherette Upholstery accents: faux suede Window defogger: rear Center console trim: leatherette Steering ratio: 14.3 Interior accents: veneer LAMP FAILURE Rearview mirror: manual day/night Memory Card Slot iPod/iPhone single disc auto delay off reclining maintenance due self-leveling 4 total Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

