2017 Porsche Macan

101,139 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Porsche Macan

2017 Porsche Macan

S

2017 Porsche Macan

S

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,139KM
Used
  Stock #: PC9563
  VIN: WP1AB2A52HLB18225

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Metallic
  Interior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 101,139 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | POWER STEERING PLUS | HIGH-GLOSS BLACK INTERIOR PACKAGE | PDK | NAVIGATION | CONNECT PLUS | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | REARVIEW CAMERA | ALUMINUM PDK GEAR PADDLES | LED HEADLIGHTS | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS (PDLS+) | TINTED LED TAILIGHTS | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | 21 PORSCHE SPORT CLASSIC WHEELS | BLACK / GARNET RED LEATHER PACKAGE | REAR WINDOW MECHANICAL SUNSCREEN







This 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo comes packed with the speed, handling and engaging driving character one would rightfully expect from the maker of the 911 and Cayenne. The turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 puts out 400 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough power you'll find in a small luxury crossover SUV. It has a quick-shifting automated transmission as standard (Porsche's PDK), just like on the automaker's sports cars.







This Macan Turbo features a Carrara Grey Metallic exterior finish with 21 Porsche Sport Classic wheels in High-Gloss Black, Red Brake Calipers, Tinted LED Taillights, Sport Exhaust System with Black Tips and more. Inside, it features a Black/Garnet Red Leather Package with High-Gloss Black trim, Sport Chrono Package, Navigation, Heated and Vented seats and much more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 4.13

Additional Features

Rear
3
MP3 Playback
LEATHER
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
cargo area
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Front struts: MacPherson
Door sill trim: aluminum
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Front brake diameter: 13.8
Front brake width: 1.3
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Watts: 235
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Center console: front console with armrest
Cargo cover: hard
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Total speakers: 11
Window trim: aluminum
Rear brake width: 0.87
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear spoiler color: black
Body side moldings: black
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
Steering ratio: 14.3
Interior accents: veneer
LAMP FAILURE
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
iPod/iPhone
single disc
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance due
self-leveling
4 total
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

