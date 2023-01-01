$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Porsche Macan
S
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10328190
- Stock #: PC9563
- VIN: WP1AB2A52HLB18225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,139 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | POWER STEERING PLUS | HIGH-GLOSS BLACK INTERIOR PACKAGE | PDK | NAVIGATION | CONNECT PLUS | BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | REARVIEW CAMERA | ALUMINUM PDK GEAR PADDLES | LED HEADLIGHTS | PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS (PDLS+) | TINTED LED TAILIGHTS | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | 21 PORSCHE SPORT CLASSIC WHEELS | BLACK / GARNET RED LEATHER PACKAGE | REAR WINDOW MECHANICAL SUNSCREEN
This 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo comes packed with the speed, handling and engaging driving character one would rightfully expect from the maker of the 911 and Cayenne. The turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 puts out 400 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough power you'll find in a small luxury crossover SUV. It has a quick-shifting automated transmission as standard (Porsche's PDK), just like on the automaker's sports cars.
This Macan Turbo features a Carrara Grey Metallic exterior finish with 21 Porsche Sport Classic wheels in High-Gloss Black, Red Brake Calipers, Tinted LED Taillights, Sport Exhaust System with Black Tips and more. Inside, it features a Black/Garnet Red Leather Package with High-Gloss Black trim, Sport Chrono Package, Navigation, Heated and Vented seats and much more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
