Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Porsche Macan

87,458 KM

Details Description Features

$60,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2017 Porsche Macan

2017 Porsche Macan

Turbo, 400HP, NAV, BOSE, CARPLAY, CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Porsche Macan

Turbo, 400HP, NAV, BOSE, CARPLAY, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9264145
  2. 9264145
  3. 9264145
  4. 9264145
  5. 9264145
  6. 9264145
  7. 9264145
  8. 9264145
  9. 9264145
  10. 9264145
  11. 9264145
  12. 9264145
  13. 9264145
  14. 9264145
Contact Seller

$60,800

+ taxes & licensing

87,458KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9264145
  • Stock #: PC8848
  • VIN: WP1AF2A51HLB60857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8848
  • Mileage 87,458 KM

Vehicle Description

400HP | PDK | NAVIGATION | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER | PARK ASSIST | REARVIEW CAMERA | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | LANE ASSIST | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | POWER STEERING PLUS | TOW PACKAGE | SIDE ASSIST | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ACTIVE ALL WHEEL DRIVE | PANORAMIC ROOF | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | RED CALIPERS | PORSCHE INTELLIGENT PERFORMANCE | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







This 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo comes packed with the speed, handling and engaging driving character one would rightfully expect from the maker of the 911 and Cayenne. The turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 makes 400 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque, which is more than enough power you'll find in a small luxury crossover SUV. It does 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, which makes the Macan Turbo the undisputed quickest compact crossover you can buy. It has a quick-shifting automated transmission as standard (Porsche's PDK), just like on the automaker's sports cars. This Macan comes in clean White Exterior with premium black leather Interior.







Features include a Power Liftgate, Heated and Vented Front Seats, Bluetooth connectivity, a 7-inch Touchscreen and an 11-speaker Bose audio system with CD player and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Macan Turbo adds a more powerful engine, LED foglights, full leather upholstery, memory power front sport seats with memory settings, Bose audio system (also adds satellite radio and HD radio) and a navigation system.







The 2017 Macan comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a knee airbag for each front passenger. Optional safety features include front parking sensors and a rearview camera. It has an exceptionally well-crafted cabin, and the interior materials have an upscale look and feel, reflecting modern Porsche design themes.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
Upholstery: Leather
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Axle ratio: 4.13
Rear
3
18
MP3 Playback
2
LEATHER
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
cargo area
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Lumbar
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Audio system
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Steering wheel trim: alloy
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Door sill trim: aluminum
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Rear brake diameter: 14.0
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Rear brake width: 1.1
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Tuned suspension: sport
Center console: front console with armrest
Cargo cover: hard
Body side moldings: body-color
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Window trim: aluminum
Front brake width: 1.42
In-Dash CD: DVD audio
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Rear spoiler color: black
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Center console trim: leatherette
Steering ratio: 14.3
LAMP FAILURE
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
reclining
maintenance due
self-leveling
4 total
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Watts: 546
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Headliner trim: faux suede

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Maserati Levant...
 57,880 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Mustang GT...
 51,497 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Porsche 911 Tur...
 47,875 KM
$259,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory