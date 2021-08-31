2017 Porsche Panamera

$95,800 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 8 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8061691

8061691 Stock #: PC7755

PC7755 VIN: WP0AB2A79HL123795

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7755

Mileage 64,835 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Active grille shutters Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting Passenger Seat Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Electronic Parking Brake Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Media / Nav / Comm HD Radio Additional Features Rear 2 Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 8 low oil pressure digital odometer cargo area low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist one-touch open/close Active suspension door pockets Interior Motion Sensor Push-Button Start integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Second Row front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Total speakers: 10 Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Armrests: rear folding Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Rear spoiler: adjustable Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power door locks: auto-locking Headlights: LED variable intermittent Rear headrests: integrated Rear spoiler color: black Window defogger: rear Watts: 150 LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide reclining voice operated remotely operated 4 total Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning roofline

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.