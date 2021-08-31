+ taxes & licensing
2017 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S | AWD | 2.9 LITER TWIN TURBO V6 | 440 HORSEPOWER | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | AIR SUSPENSION| PADDLE SHIFTER | REAR AXLE STEERING | CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL | CARBON FIBER TRIM | SPORTS SEATS | DRIVER MEMORY PACKAGE | FRONT REAR HEATED SEATS | ACTIVE REAR SPOILER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | PHONE INTEGRATION | REAR VIEW CAMEREA | PARK ASSIST | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
2017 Porsche Panamera 4S is the closest thing you'll find to the blending of a luxury sedan and big fast sports car. The car is Powered by turbo-charged 2.9L V6 with an output of 440 Horsepower. This 2017 Panamera comes in Silver exterior colour with an active rear spoiler. The Interior receives two toned Blank and Chalk interior with leather seats and carbon fiber trim. You and your passengers will the Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats all around.
The Panamera has the face of the legendary 911 sports car, yet with its long roofline and the arch near the rear end, looking like super-sized Porsche 911. The cabin's sportscar touches are welcome; there's a button or a knob for almost every function, so there's no muddling around with touchscreen controls.
The Sport Chrono package adds launch control, dash mounted stopwatch, individual driving mode for a custom feel, dedicated sport button and performance oriented displays. The strong vehicle dynamics is aided by Porsche Air Suspension Management (PASM).
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699.
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate.
