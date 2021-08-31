Menu
2017 Porsche Panamera

64,835 KM

$95,800

+ tax & licensing
$95,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2017 Porsche Panamera

2017 Porsche Panamera

4S, 440 HP, AWD, SPORTS CHRONO PKG, PANO, NAV

2017 Porsche Panamera

4S, 440 HP, AWD, SPORTS CHRONO PKG, PANO, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$95,800

+ taxes & licensing

64,835KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8061691
  • Stock #: PC7755
  • VIN: WP0AB2A79HL123795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7755
  • Mileage 64,835 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 PORSCHE PANAMERA 4S | AWD | 2.9 LITER TWIN TURBO V6 | 440 HORSEPOWER | SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE | AIR SUSPENSION| PADDLE SHIFTER | REAR AXLE STEERING | CARBON FIBER STEERING WHEEL | CARBON FIBER TRIM | SPORTS SEATS | DRIVER MEMORY PACKAGE | FRONT REAR HEATED SEATS | ACTIVE REAR SPOILER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | PHONE INTEGRATION | REAR VIEW CAMEREA | PARK ASSIST | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







2017 Porsche Panamera 4S is the closest thing you'll find to the blending of a luxury sedan and big fast sports car. The car is Powered by turbo-charged 2.9L V6 with an output of 440 Horsepower. This 2017 Panamera comes in Silver exterior colour with an active rear spoiler. The Interior receives two toned Blank and Chalk interior with leather seats and carbon fiber trim. You and your passengers will the Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats all around.







The Panamera has the face of the legendary 911 sports car, yet with its long roofline and the arch near the rear end, looking like super-sized Porsche 911. The cabin's sportscar touches are welcome; there's a button or a knob for almost every function, so there's no muddling around with touchscreen controls.







The Sport Chrono package adds launch control, dash mounted stopwatch, individual driving mode for a custom feel, dedicated sport button and performance oriented displays. The strong vehicle dynamics is aided by Porsche Air Suspension Management (PASM).







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Active grille shutters
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Passenger Seat
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic Parking Brake
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
HD Radio
Rear
2
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
cargo area
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
Active suspension
door pockets
Interior Motion Sensor
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Second Row
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Armrests: rear folding
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Rear spoiler: adjustable
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power door locks: auto-locking
Headlights: LED
variable intermittent
Rear headrests: integrated
Rear spoiler color: black
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
voice operated
remotely operated
4 total
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
roofline

Back to Top

