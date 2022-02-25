Menu
2017 Porsche Panamera

51,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Turbo, 550HP, PREMIUM PKG PLUS, SPORT PKG, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

51,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8451000
  • Stock #: PC8050
  • VIN: WP0AF2A76HL151512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Marsala Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8050
  • Mileage 51,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 PORSCHE PANAMERA TURBO | 550HP | V8 | TWIN TURBO | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | SPORT PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR PACKAGE | 21" 911 TURBO DESIGN WHEELS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PARK ASSIST | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | PANORAMIC ROOF | POWER STEERING PLUS | POWER SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PADDLE SHIFTERS | CARBON FIBER TRIM | ADAPTIVE REAR SPOILER | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo is the meaning of wolf in sheep's clothing. Although the car is the largest in the Porsche segment, it still packs the performance that the brand represents. The car is powered by a twin-turbo V8 with an output of 550 Horsepower. This 2017 Panamera Turbo comes in a Volcano Grey Metallic exterior finish with a Bordeaux Red and Black Leather interior, Carbon Fiber trim and multifunction steering wheel in Carbon Fiber. In front, you will get power heated/cooled adaptive Sports Seats. You and your passengers will enjoy the Bose Surround sound system as well as the Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats all around.







The Panamera has the face of the legendary 911 sports car, yet with its long roofline and the arch near the rear end, making it a super-sized Porsche.







This car also includes a Sport Exhaust System with silver tailpipes, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber, Interior Ionizer, Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows, cooled front seats, Carbon Fiber Interior Package, LED Matrix Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), 4-zone climate control, 21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels, USB Interface and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic Parking Brake
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Active grille shutters
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Passenger Seat
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Air Suspension
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Climate Control
HEATED
Upholstery: Leather
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
2
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
cargo area
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
one-touch open/close
Active suspension
Interior Motion Sensor
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Touch screen display
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Second Row
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Interior accents: leather
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Armrests: rear folding
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Dash trim: leather
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Premium brand: Bose
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Rearview monitor: in dash
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Rear spoiler: adjustable
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power door locks: auto-locking
Multi-function remote: proximity entry system
Watts: 710
Headlights: LED
Headliner trim: Alcantara
variable intermittent
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
LAMP FAILURE
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Lip
Cornering
Power Panoramic
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
reclining
voice operated
self-leveling
remotely operated
4 total
Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

