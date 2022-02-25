2017 Porsche Panamera

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

PC8050 VIN: WP0AF2A76HL151512

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Marsala Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 51,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Electronic Parking Brake Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Active grille shutters Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Passenger Seat Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort Climate Control HEATED Seating Upholstery: Leather Media / Nav / Comm HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear 2 STEERING WHEEL Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer cargo area 14 low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Lumbar one-touch open/close Active suspension Interior Motion Sensor integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Touch screen display Jack Emergency interior trunk release power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent Second Row front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Center console trim: leather Door trim: leather Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Interior accents: leather One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Limited slip differential: center Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Passenger seat power adjustments: height 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Armrests: rear folding Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Memorized settings: 2 driver Power outlet(s): 12V front Parking sensors: front Front struts Suspension control: electronic Dash trim: leather Rear seat type: bucket Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel Subwoofer: 1 Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Premium brand: Bose Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Total speakers: 14 Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust: quad tip Front headrests: integrated Seatbelt warning sensor: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Rearview monitor: in dash Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Rear spoiler: adjustable Spare tire kit: tire sealant Power door locks: auto-locking Multi-function remote: proximity entry system Watts: 710 Headlights: LED Headliner trim: Alcantara variable intermittent Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear LAMP FAILURE Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Lip Cornering Power Panoramic iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide reclining voice operated self-leveling remotely operated 4 total Smartphone integration: Apple CarPlay Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.