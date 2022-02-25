$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2017 Porsche Panamera
Turbo, 550HP, PREMIUM PKG PLUS, SPORT PKG, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8451000
- Stock #: PC8050
- VIN: WP0AF2A76HL151512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Marsala Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8050
- Mileage 51,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 PORSCHE PANAMERA TURBO | 550HP | V8 | TWIN TURBO | PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS | SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM | SPORT PACKAGE | CARBON FIBER INTERIOR PACKAGE | 21" 911 TURBO DESIGN WHEELS | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | PARK ASSIST | HEATED SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | PANORAMIC ROOF | POWER STEERING PLUS | POWER SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | PADDLE SHIFTERS | CARBON FIBER TRIM | ADAPTIVE REAR SPOILER | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo is the meaning of wolf in sheep's clothing. Although the car is the largest in the Porsche segment, it still packs the performance that the brand represents. The car is powered by a twin-turbo V8 with an output of 550 Horsepower. This 2017 Panamera Turbo comes in a Volcano Grey Metallic exterior finish with a Bordeaux Red and Black Leather interior, Carbon Fiber trim and multifunction steering wheel in Carbon Fiber. In front, you will get power heated/cooled adaptive Sports Seats. You and your passengers will enjoy the Bose Surround sound system as well as the Panoramic Sunroof and Heated Seats all around.
The Panamera has the face of the legendary 911 sports car, yet with its long roofline and the arch near the rear end, making it a super-sized Porsche.
This car also includes a Sport Exhaust System with silver tailpipes, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber, Interior Ionizer, Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows, cooled front seats, Carbon Fiber Interior Package, LED Matrix Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), 4-zone climate control, 21" 911 Turbo Design Wheels, USB Interface and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.