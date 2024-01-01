Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.5rem; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #333333; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!</strong></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; font-family: Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; color: #333333; text-align: justify; background-color: #ffffff; margin: 0px 0px 0px !important 0px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>-4X4 -DIESEL -DUMP BOX -POWER GROUP!!!</strong></span></span></span></p>

2017 RAM 5500

167,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 5500

*4X4*DIESEL*DUMP BOX*POWER GROUP!!

2017 RAM 5500

*4X4*DIESEL*DUMP BOX*POWER GROUP!!

Location

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

Logo_NoBadges

Used
167,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C7WRNCL0HG686635

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 686635
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-4X4 -DIESEL -DUMP BOX -POWER GROUP!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged

Weston Motors Inc.

Weston Motors Inc.

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors Inc.

416-248-2291

2017 RAM 5500