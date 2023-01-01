$16,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-260-0371
2017 Smart fortwo
CABRIO|PASSION|NAVIGATION|ALLOYS|BLUETOOTH
Location
Best Buy Auto
2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10140666
- Stock #: 116160
- VIN: WMEFK5DA0HK116160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 109,000 KM
Vehicle Description
PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFK5DA0HK116160, PASSION, CONVERTIBLE, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, Turbo Charged, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Airbags, Knee Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!
FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)
Our Price Includes:
1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.
Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.
Trade-ins are welcome.
Thank you for your interest in our inventory!
