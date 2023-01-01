Menu
2017 Smart fortwo

109,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

CABRIO|PASSION|NAVIGATION|ALLOYS|BLUETOOTH

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

109,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140666
  • Stock #: 116160
  • VIN: WMEFK5DA0HK116160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFK5DA0HK116160, PASSION, CONVERTIBLE, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, Turbo Charged, Climate Control, Bluetooth, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls, Heated Seats, Pwr. Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Airbags, Knee Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

