2017 Smart fortwo

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10159893

10159893 Stock #: 217254

217254 VIN: WMEFJ5DA6HK217254

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 72,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.