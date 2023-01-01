Menu
2017 Smart fortwo

72,000 KM

Details Description

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Best Buy Auto

647-260-0371

2017 Smart fortwo

2017 Smart fortwo

PASSION|NAVI|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

2017 Smart fortwo

PASSION|NAVI|SUNROOF|ALLOYS

Location

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

647-260-0371

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

72,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10159893
  Stock #: 217254
  VIN: WMEFJ5DA6HK217254

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL! VIN# WMEFJ5DA6HK217254, PASSION, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH,  ALLOY WHEELS, Turbo Charged, Climate Control, Leather Steering with Audio/Bluetooth/Cruise Controls, Heated Seats, Gold on Dark Grey seats, Pwr. Windows/Locks, Keyless Entry, Airbags, Knee Airbags, CARPROOF Verified, Good and Bad Credits Low Rate Financing Available!

FINANCING: 7.99%
APR (Annual Percentage Rate)
OAC (On Approved Credit)

Our Price Includes:

1.Ontario Safety Standard Certificate.
2.Administration Fee.
3.PDI (Pre Delivery Inspection).
4.CARPROOF Vehicle History Report.
5.OMVIC Fee.

Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

Trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for your interest in our inventory!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Best Buy Auto

Best Buy Auto

2918 Eglinton Ave East, Toronto, ON M1J 2E4

