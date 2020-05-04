Menu
2017 Subaru BRZ

Limited,RWD,CAM,HEATED SEATS,ONE OWNER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,314KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4958241
  • Stock #: PC5417
  • VIN: JF1ZCAC15H9600339
Exterior Colour
Pure Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door

LIMITED | RWD | 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC | BACK UP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | ALCANTARA/LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | CLEAN CARFAX | ONE OWNER







2017 Subaru BRZ is a welcome return to an era of fun, light, simple sports cars that are affordable.

Light weight only 2762 lb curb weight for maximum fun and fuel efficiency. Powered by a direct-injected 2.0L H-4 Subaru BOXER engine delivers 205 hp and 156 lb-ft of torque with a manual transmission.







Finished Pure Red exterior on Black interior colour combination for a sporty look.Drivers definitely will appreciate the BRZ Limited's additional creature comforts which includes Alcantara/leather-trimmed interior with red stitching, trunk spoiler, heated seats,dual-zone climate control, Keyless Access and Keyless Start, and fog lights Make calls while keeping your phone stowed away with Bluetooth hands-freecalling. Plug in virtually any music player with 3.5mm audio jack, use the USB connection that also incorporates iPod control, or connect wirelessly with Bluetooth audio streaming,SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite with seek-scan, single in-dash CD playerand much more.







For your safety ,this BRZ features the automaker's Ring-shaped Reinforcement Frame safety structure, along with front, side, and curtain airbags. Standard safety features include ABS, brake assist, daytime running lights, and a rearview camera.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

