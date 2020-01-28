Menu
2017 Subaru Crosstrek

Sport

Location

Louison Used Cars

1295 Weston Rd, Toronto, ON M6M 4R2

647-352-5444

Contact Seller

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,760KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4611585
  • Stock #: 13541
  • VIN: JF2GPABC9H8202258
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,800 + HST & Licensing .., Heated Seats, Back-up Cam, Alloys, Fog Lights,AWD,

THIS PRICE INCLUDES --> Safety Certification, CarFax (No accidents reported) and FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1 YEAR...Don't miss out...this car has it all!

Watch here, to check out complete car-walk-around video!


Give our fully licensed Service Centre a chance…buy this Certified Used Car with us, and automatically qualify for FREE oil changes for 1 year!...yes....all your oil changes for the year after purchase are $0! We want you to be a satisfied, LONG-TERM customer! Let us win you over with competent service, great discounts, and free advice along the way!


We FINANCE ALL CREDIT types, good, bad, new! Interest rates starting as low as low as 4.99% O.A.C (On Approved Credit)


Also available and sold separately: 24 MNTHS, UNLIMITED KMS WARRANTY. Inquire within for all warranty options available, if interested.


Please call ahead, 647.352.5444 for all viewings and test drives.

We are happy to help!


HOURS OF OPERATION

Mon-Fri: 9:30 am - 6pm

Saturday: 9:30 am – 4pm

Sunday: CLOSED


See you soon,

LOUISON AUTOMOTIVE INC. 1295 Weston Rd. Toronto, ON, M6M4R2 www.louison.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert

