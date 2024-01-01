$17,990+ tax & licensing

2017 Subaru Forester
2.5i Limited AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, A/C
2017 Subaru Forester
2.5i Limited AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,643KM
VIN JF2SJARC2HH456802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 118,643 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Heated Front Seats, Traction Control System , Brake Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2017 Subaru Forester include:
Heated Front Seats
Traction Control System
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Power Driver's Seat
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 33687
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Safety
Brake Assist
Traction Control System
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Keyless Entry System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
EyeSight driver assist technology
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2017 Subaru Forester