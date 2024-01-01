Menu
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 118,643 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Heated Front Seats, Traction Control System , Brake Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2017 Subaru Forester include:

Heated Front Seats
Traction Control System
Brake Assist
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof
Power Driver's Seat
EyeSight Driver Assist Technology
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 33687

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Tailgate
Panoramic Moonroof

Safety

Brake Assist
Traction Control System

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Keyless Entry System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection w/ Lane Change Assist & Rear Cross Traffic Alert
EyeSight driver assist technology
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Subaru Forester