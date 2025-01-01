Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.

WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!

#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?

If adventure had a name, it would be the 2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Limited. Dressed in a stunning pearl white, this turbocharged beast is ready to take on city streets, winding highways, and the unbeaten pathall while wrapping you in rich brown leather luxury.

Under the hood, a 2.0L turbocharged BOXER engine delivers 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, giving you the power to climb, carve, and cruise with confidence. Subarus legendary symmetrical all-wheel drive grips the road (or lack of one), while X-Mode and hill descent control ensure youre as surefooted as a mountain goat when things get tricky.

Inside, its a first-class ticket to comfort. Heated front and rear seats keep everyone toasty on those crisp Canadian mornings, while the panoramic sunroof lets you soak in every breathtaking view from sea to sky. The power liftgate makes loading up for weekend getaways effortless, and dual-zone climate control keeps you and your co-pilot in perfect harmony, no matter the season.

Tech lovers, rejoicethis Forester has everything you need to stay connected and in control. A crisp 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system turns every drive into a private concert. Subarus EyeSight driver-assist system keeps an extra set of eyes on the road, with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and pre-collision braking standing by to help keep you safe.

Whether youre navigating rush-hour traffic or making a break for the backcountry, the 2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Limited is ready. The only question iswhere are you headed next?

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!

FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

2017 Subaru Forester

143,450 KM

$16,777

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester

2.0XT LIMITED-TECH PKG-NAVIGATION-FULLY LOADED

12206247

2017 Subaru Forester

2.0XT LIMITED-TECH PKG-NAVIGATION-FULLY LOADED

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$16,777

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,450KM
VIN JF2SJHUC6HH428730

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W25-47
  • Mileage 143,450 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

$16,777

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2017 Subaru Forester