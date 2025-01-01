$16,777+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester
2.0XT LIMITED-TECH PKG-NAVIGATION-FULLY LOADED
2017 Subaru Forester
2.0XT LIMITED-TECH PKG-NAVIGATION-FULLY LOADED
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$16,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # W25-47
- Mileage 143,450 KM
Vehicle Description
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.
WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!
#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?
If adventure had a name, it would be the 2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Limited. Dressed in a stunning pearl white, this turbocharged beast is ready to take on city streets, winding highways, and the unbeaten pathall while wrapping you in rich brown leather luxury.
Under the hood, a 2.0L turbocharged BOXER engine delivers 250 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, giving you the power to climb, carve, and cruise with confidence. Subarus legendary symmetrical all-wheel drive grips the road (or lack of one), while X-Mode and hill descent control ensure you're as surefooted as a mountain goat when things get tricky.
Inside, it's a first-class ticket to comfort. Heated front and rear seats keep everyone toasty on those crisp Canadian mornings, while the panoramic sunroof lets you soak in every breathtaking view from sea to sky. The power liftgate makes loading up for weekend getaways effortless, and dual-zone climate control keeps you and your co-pilot in perfect harmony, no matter the season.
Tech lovers, rejoicethis Forester has everything you need to stay connected and in control. A crisp 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system turns every drive into a private concert. Subarus EyeSight driver-assist system keeps an extra set of eyes on the road, with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and pre-collision braking standing by to help keep you safe.
Whether you're navigating rush-hour traffic or making a break for the backcountry, the 2017 Subaru Forester 2.0XT Limited is ready. The only question iswhere are you headed next?
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-766-2277