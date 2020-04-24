Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Subaru Forester

4WD Backup Camera Heated Seats Power Trunk

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Forester

4WD Backup Camera Heated Seats Power Trunk

Location

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

416-739-7262

Contact Seller

$16,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 124,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4915503
  • Stock #: 611VD611
  • VIN: JF2SJEDC2HH541069
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Advanced AWD System! This Extremely Well Maintained Forester features Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Power Trunk and a Clean CarFax. We want your Trade-In! Same Day Financing Approval for All Credits l Same Day Delivery l Low Rates and Flexible Terms l Certified & Safety Inspected. At AUTORAMA, all of our vehicles are hand-picked, gone through 100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner. We carry over 250 high quality vehicles for you to choose. Visit our indoor showroom or schedule a Test Drive today!


_________________________________________________________


Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AUTORAMA

2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 126,000 KM
$12,950 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 129,000 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Fusion SE ...
 78,000 KM
$16,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

AUTORAMA

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-739-XXXX

(click to show)

416-739-7262

Send A Message