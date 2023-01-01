Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

67,845 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

2.5i Limited w/ Bluetooth, Sunroof, Backup Camera, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

67,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9900695
  • Stock #: 18175
  • VIN: JF2SJESC6HH402968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 67,845 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Harmon Kardon Sound System

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

Navigation
Glass Sunroof
Leather trimmed upholstery
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
7” Touchscreen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

