2017 Subaru Outback

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 03/17/2019 with an estimated $2031.19 of damage. On which a $1031 claim was made.

100,659 KM

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
3.6 R Premier w/ EyeSight Pkg AWD w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

100,659KM
VIN 4S4BSFTC9H3380635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 100,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
HID Headlights
Power Tailgate

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Reverse Automatic Braking

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Power Front Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver Memory Seat
Dual-Zone A/C
Blind-spot detection
High Beam Assist
EyeSight driver assist technology
Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection
7" Infotainment System
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
Proximity Key w/ Push-button Start
Auto-Dimming Power Heated Mirrors

